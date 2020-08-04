Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Mosaic worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mosaic by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 192,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

MOS stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.