Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Ares Capital worth $30,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

