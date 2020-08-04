Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of Arrow Electronics worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

