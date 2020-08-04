Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 996,747 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 274.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 408.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 183.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 244.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.94%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

