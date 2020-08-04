Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

AOS opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.