Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $372,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $149.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

