Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $21,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,845,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.