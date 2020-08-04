Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.19 Million Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

