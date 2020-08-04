Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle Sells 896 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 229.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

