Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.37.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 21,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 212,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,467,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 204,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.