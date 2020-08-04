Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$814.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of RUS opened at C$17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Earnings History for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

