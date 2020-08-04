Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Bird Construction to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.60 million.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT stock opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $291.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.84. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$3.96 and a 52 week high of C$7.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.50%.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.