Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PH opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.45. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

