Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 726.61% and a negative return on equity of 159.65%.

Shares of IDEX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

