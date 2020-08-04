FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.25.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.