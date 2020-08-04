Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $896.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

