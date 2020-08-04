El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Trading Down 10.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.74, 1,059,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 397,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Specifically, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King began coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

