PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.68. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 7,337,448 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

