Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.59. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 6,314,645 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

