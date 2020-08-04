Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.27. Mplx shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 5,064,986 shares.

The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 100.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 20.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

