Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.40, 524,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 301,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

