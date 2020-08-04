MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) traded up 5.1% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $26.70, 510,531 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,695,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $189,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,621 shares of company stock valued at $579,600. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 506.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.75.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

