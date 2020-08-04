Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.78, 472,860 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 625,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 207,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $555.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.