Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 5.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) shares were up 5.6% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.96, approximately 512,078 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 286,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 200.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 148,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

