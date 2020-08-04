FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.52, 749,644 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 621,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in FormFactor by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.