EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was up 8.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.69, approximately 6,734,633 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,705,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EQT by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

