Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Opera traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.75, 457,009 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 451,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Opera had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

