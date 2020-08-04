Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 113,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 55.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JVL Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 934.9% in the first quarter. JVL Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.