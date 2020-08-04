Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 2,397.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.