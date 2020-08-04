Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.81. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RFP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

