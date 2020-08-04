Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,650 shares of company stock worth $42,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

