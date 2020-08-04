Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 687,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 8,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,425.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $62,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $61,805.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 66,026 shares of company stock worth $430,271 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 104,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

