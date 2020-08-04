Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. Citizens has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

