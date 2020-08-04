Short Interest in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Decreases By 15.0%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Total by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Total by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Total by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

