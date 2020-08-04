Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Update

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

