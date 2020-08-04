Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 108,301 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 105,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

