Short Interest in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Decreases By 15.2%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE:USNA opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Kevin Guest sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $432,369.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,171,371. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

