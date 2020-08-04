Short Interest in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Decreases By 15.2%

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
NYSE:USNA opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Kevin Guest sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $432,369.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock worth $1,171,371. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
