Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMST opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

