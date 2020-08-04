Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 75,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.
In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMST opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.
