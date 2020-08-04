Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $33,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,202.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $156,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,337 shares of company stock worth $24,975,111. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.86 million and a PE ratio of -46.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

