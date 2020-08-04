Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of HIG opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 742,777 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,345,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,003 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 652,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,269,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,214,000 after acquiring an additional 639,157 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

