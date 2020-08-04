Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.41. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Community Bank System stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.76. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

