$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is ($0.26). Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

