Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 93 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 93 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 90.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.