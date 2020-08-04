$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 94.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 210,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 115,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

