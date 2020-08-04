Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FinVolution Group’s earnings. FinVolution Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FinVolution Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FinVolution Group.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Regents of The University of California boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 280,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 470,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.