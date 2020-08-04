Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Peter O. Wilde acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 202,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $760.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

