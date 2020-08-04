Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.04. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 142.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

