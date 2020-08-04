Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.95.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.