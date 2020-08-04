Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.