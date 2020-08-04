Comparing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

63.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.58%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.28% -42.59% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -213.04% -74.79% -22.53%

Risk and Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 388.63 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -6.74 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 70.82 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -13.01

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.